SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) — The Clay County Fair Grounds will be home to a tasty new event will be taking place this week.

According to a press release the Clay County Fair, the Fair and Events Center will be host to the Art of the Cue barbeque contest and art festival on July 7 and July 8.

On the first day of the contest, people will have the ability to sample wings in the People’s Choice Barbeque contest. Participants will have a chance to vote for their favorites after trying different chicken wings. Sheets are purchased for $5 and allow someone to try five wings. Attendees will then be able to vote and see how their favorites stack up.

Five different vendors will sell food for the attendees in addition to a number of food trucks. There will also be inflatables and face painting for the kids and a beer garden for the adults on Saturday. There will also be a classic car show and a bags tournament. Attendees will be able to watch as the competitors work against the clock to have perfect cuts of a variety of meats.

“While the meat from the BBQ cook teams is not available to the general public to purchase or try we are excited to have a great variety of food trucks and food vendors to help curve those BBQ and other cravings”, said Alicia Kopriva, Event Services Director with the Clay County Fair & Events Center.

Both nights of the event will be filled with live music.