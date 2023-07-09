SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU)– Thousands of people gathered at the Clay County Fair and Event Center for the first annual ‘Art of Que’ contest.

The event had a variety of food vendors cooking sweet treats and meals, as well as bouncy castles for kids, a variety of different arts and crafts for sale, and live music.

However, the main spotlight of the event was the barbeque contest, which brought in people from six different states.

Dennis McKenzie, the organizer for ‘Art of the Que’ says he wasn’t expecting the large number of contestants participating in the first year.

“Typically a first-time event you might get 15 teams and that’s the minimum for a sanctioned event to be an automatic qualifier to those other competitions. we blew that away, we got 28 of the masters teams and 13 of the backyard teams,” said McKenzie.

Tim Olson is one of forty-one contestants in the competition. Olson and his family are from Fargo, North Dakota, and have traveled to events like ‘Art of the Que’ for many years.

Olson said he was impressed by the event so much, he plans to come back next year.

“We travel, we’ve been to Kentucky, Tennessee, and California, and the setup here is awesome. The power hookup, everything is one of the best in the country that we go to,” said Olson

Money raised for the event went toward improvements for ‘Arts on Grand’ which is the local art gallery in Spencer. Saturday was the final day of the event, however, McKenzie said the ‘Art of the Que’ will return next year.