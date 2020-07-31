Clay County Fair grandstand concerts rescheduled for 2021

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – Clay County Fair officials have announced the rescheduling of the grandstand concerts for 2021.

The events were rescheduled after fair officials announced the 2020 fair would be postponed to September 2021. Jeremy Parsons, the fair’s CEO, said in early July that trying to follow public health recommendations of social distancing and increased sanitation would have made some fair traditions unrecognizable or even have to be eliminated.

Below are the events rescheduled to 2021.

Skillet with special guest Ledger Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Hermans Hermits starring Peter Noone with special guest Gary Lewis & The

Playboys Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Playboys Josh Turner with special guest Dillon Charmichael Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Darci Lynne and Friends Fresh Out of the Box Tour with special guest Renata Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.



Anyone who already bought tickets for a show will have their seats reserved for 2021. If anyone wants a refund, they are asked to contact the fair’s ticket provider Midwestix by email at info@midwestix.com. Refunds are available until August 28. The fair said that handling and processing fees, which are part of the ticket prices, are non-refundable.