SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – Grandstand events for the 2022 Clay County Fair have been announced.

On Friday, officials with the fair have announced they will be welcoming Russell Dickerson, CeCe Winans, Leroy Van Dyke, Vanilla Ice, Blue Oyster Cult, and Grand Funk Railroad to the fall event.

Events span from September 10 to September 18.

The released schedule is below.

Russell Dickerson with Adam Sanders : Saturday, Sept. 10 @ 7:30 p.m.

: Saturday, Sept. 10 @ 7:30 p.m. CeCe Winans with Riley Clemmons : Sunday, Sept. 11 @ 7:30 p.m.

: Sunday, Sept. 11 @ 7:30 p.m. The Leroy Van Dyke Country Gold Tour featuring Leroy Van Dyke, Jimmy Fortune, T.G. Sheppard, T. Graham Brown, The Malpass Brothers and Mandy Barnett : Monday, Sept. 12 @ 7:30 p.m.

: Monday, Sept. 12 @ 7:30 p.m. Vanilla Ice with special guest Ying Yang Twins : Thursday, Sept. 15 @ 7:30 p.m.

: Thursday, Sept. 15 @ 7:30 p.m. Grand Funk Railroad and Blue Oyster Cult: Saturday, September 17 @ 7:30 p.m.

To see a complete list of events, visit the fair’s website by clicking here.