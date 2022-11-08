VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — A bond measure in Clay County, S.D., passed Tuesday night.

The Clay County Bond Issue allowed voters to decide whether Clay County can issue and sell its negotiable general obligation bonds in an amount that doesn’t exceed $42,800,000 bearing interest rates that may be determined by the commission.

The bond must be payable and maturing from the first year and may not exceed 30 years after the bond was issued. The bond is intended to be used for a new jail, law enforcement safety center, and land acquisition costs, furnishing, equipping said land and paying for the cost of issuing bonds.