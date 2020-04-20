Classroom 9: What is wind and how is it created

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In Monday’s Classroom 9, I will discuss what exactly is wind because, in the Siouxland area, we get a lot of wind.

In simple terms, wind is the movement from high to low pressure at the surface and in the upper levels.

High pressure is when the air is a bit heavier and low pressure is when the air is a bit lighter.

The atmosphere naturally wants to balance out, so to do that, air flows from high pressure to low pressure.

The flow of air is what creates the wind.

The closer the high and low pressure are together and the bigger the difference in pressure, the stronger the wind becomes.

If the Earth wasn’t moving and there was high pressure to the north and low pressure to the south, the wind would blow from north to south.

The earth is rotating, which causes the wind to move to the right.

At the surface, because of friction, the air moves 45° to the right, so it would blow to the southwest in the previous situation.

At the upper levels, the wind turns 90° to the right and would blow to the northeast in the previous situation.

That may be a bit more complicated, but in simple terms, wind is the movement of air created from the difference in high and low pressure.

For more Classroom 9 experiments and presentations, go to SiouxlandProud.com.