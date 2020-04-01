Classroom 9: How to make your own rain gauge

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – April showers bring May flowers!

In this edition of Classroom 9, you’ll have a new way to measure just how much rain those showers bring!

To make your own rain gauge, all you need is:

2-liter Bottle

Pair of scissors

Roll of tape

Ruler

Sharpie Marker

Rocks

First, take your scissors and cut off the top section of the 2-liter bottle (you may want a parent to help you with this).

Next, on the bigger section of the bottle, take your ruler and measure along the side to mark off where each of the inch increments are.

Then, drop some rocks in the bottom of the 2-liter bottle in order to weigh down the gauge. This will help to prevent having the gauge fall over during windier thunderstorms.

Flip over the top section of the bottle and insert it into the bigger section, which will make it act like a funnel to catch the rain.

Take your tape and attach the two sections of the bottle at four points, like on the points of a compass.

Finally, you want to fill your bottle up to the zero line you marked. Then you’ll be able to cleanly measure after the rain is over!

For accuracy, when you’re putting out your rain gauge make sure that it’s a distance away from buildings and there are no trees hanging over it.

After you get your measurement, just dump out all the water and fill it back up to the zero line. Then you’re ready for the next round of rain!

