Classroom 9: How to inflate a balloon without running out of breath

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In this Wednesday edition of Classroom 9, I’ll show you how to inflate a balloon without needing to run out of breath!

For this experiment to work, you’re going to need:

One pan of very hot water (make sure to get help from your parents and be cautious)

One pan of ice-cold water

Empty pop bottle

Balloon

First, you’ll fasten the balloon to the top of the bottle.

Next, carefully put the bottle into the pan of hot water, causing the air inside of the bottle to heat up!

This makes the air molecules inside the bottle move faster & farther apart helping to make the balloon expand. The opposite also holds true.

Once you’ve inflated the balloon a bit, put the bottle inside of the ice-cold pan of water.

You’ll notice that the balloon almost immediately deflates as the air contracts and becomes denser.

