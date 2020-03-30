Classroom 9: How precipitation falls from clouds

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In Monday’s Classroom 9 Weather Experiment, I’m going to be showing you how to do an easy experiment that shows how precipitation (rain, snow, etc.) falls from clouds.

There are only need three things needed for this experiment, which makes it really easy to do.

You will need a glass or cup of water in a clear container, shaving cream, and food coloring of any color.

The first thing you need to do is put a layer of shaving cream on top of the water so that the water is completely covered.

The shaving cream represents the cloud and the water represents the air between the cloud and the ground.

Once there’s a layer of shaving cream on top of the water, you will add a few drops of food coloring. If the water is still clear, slowly add more drops of food coloring one at a time.

When the cloud becomes too “full” of food coloring, it will begin to fall out of the bottom of the shaving cream “cloud” that you have created.

Now that you know how to do the experiment, let’s break down the science of it.

A cloud is formed when water on Earth’s surface evaporates and turns into invisible water vapor.

The water vapor then condenses to form a cloud up in the sky.

Inside the cloud, you can get water droplets and tiny pieces of ice.

In the cloud, the water droplets and pieces of ice will bump into each other colliding, sticking together, and getting larger.

Once the cloud has too much water and ice in it, precipitation will occur and fall to the ground in the form of snow or rain, depending on the temperature outside.

This experiment is a fun and easy way to show how precipitation fills up and falls from clouds.