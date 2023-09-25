SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Legendary rock band Journey has announced their 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour 2024 featuring Toto and will be coming to Sioux City.

The concert will be on Wednesday, Feb. 28., at the Tyson Events Center. Tickets go on sale to the public Thursday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m.

Journey is a Diamond-selling Rock & Roll Hall of Famers and has released numerous hits including “Don’t Stop Believin”, “Any Way You Want It”, “Faithfully”, “Lights” and more. Toto has had a major renaissance in popularity like few bands at this point in their career. They are pop culture and are one of the few 70’s bands that have endured the changing trends and styles continuing to remain relevant while enjoying their multi-generational global fan base.

Their tour will start Feb. 9 in Biloxi, Miss., and will wrap up on April 29 in Bridgeport, Conn.

Neal Schon says, “We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends TOTO! Come join us for a special evening full of fun and rockin’ good memories. See you soon, friends.”

Tickets can be bought at the Tyson Events Center or on their website starting October 5 at 10 a.m.