Classic drag cars shown off at Onawa Dragway

ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) — People from all over the country making their way to the Onawa Dragway to race classic drag cars, also known as gassers. Models from as far back as the forties making their way down the track. These drivers say nothing beats the old muscle.

Will Rogers with Rocky Mountain Nostalgia Drag Racers said they like to run at regional tracks and have a lot of fun with them

“The guys out at Onawa treat us great but we love to get around a little bit and get the group out where everybody can see some of these old cars run and do what they’re supposed to do,” Rogers added.

Bryan Huffman with Nostalgia Gassers Racing also praised the Onawa facilities, saying he was glad to show up and help put on a good show.

Brad Shaffer with Rocky Mountain Nostalgia Drag Racers said the cars come from when they were kids.

“We call it nostalgia because that’s what it brings back, when we were kids we were always doing some hot-rodding on the streets and stuff, always keeping it a safe speed limit of course,” Shaffer said.

“Well, we’re basically all old,” Huffman added.

“Its good to have’em out, we have a blast with these things, they’re fun to run, fairly simple cars, no power adders to them,” Rogers said.

Most of the vehicles are all steel, chrome bumpers, glass windows.

Shaffer said that the goal is to keep the old vehicles out so younger people can see them and hopefully get them involved.

“Get some you folks involved in what we do before they send these old cars and us to the crusher,” Shaffer said.

Drag racer David Miller echoed Shaffer’s statement, saying he feels the history of the sport is something they need to preserve

“Pass it on to the younger generation so there is still a sport for these guys so we hope the kids see a cool car and say ‘hey maybe I want to do that,'” Miller said.