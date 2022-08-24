SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Tuesday was the first day of classes at Western Iowa Tech Community College.

This semester, nearly 5,000 students are enrolled and half of those students are taking classes through their high school.

WIT’s Dean of Students noticed a slight drop off in enrollments compared to last year, but she said the excitement for the new semester isn’t going unnoticed.

“They’re coming in, they’re full of energy, it just means a fresh start for everyone. That’s kind of what we’re hearing from the students. They’re, they want to get some more structure in their day-to-day and have a goal to work on and have somewhere to be,” said Tawnya Beermann.

Beermann also said that a good portion of their students are enrolled in online classes.