SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — Sergeant Bluff-Luton schools were closed Friday due to a water main break.

According to a post from SB-L Superintendent Chad Janzen, there will be no classes due to a water main break that is requiring the water at the school buildings to be shut off.

Additional info from the school’s website states that Little Steps Daycare and Gateway to College will also be closed to day. Some staff members may still be working from home.