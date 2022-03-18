SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Funds not used on plowing are being redirected to improvement projects such as filling potholes around town.

The city also layered several feet of cement to smooth out damaged roads.

Even though the city purchases snow removal equipment and supplies several months before winter, what hasn’t been used this year will still be useable next time snow flies.

Compared to previous years, the city also saved money with decreased spending on snow removal labor.

“A lot of our snow removal is overtime for bringing people in so I know we saved considerable money on that end. Salt, not as much. We’ll see a savings next year because since you buy salt in the fall for the year, we have a silo full of salt right now that we’ll be able to use next year,” said Bob Padmore.

Padmore said they’ll submit a budget report back to city council by the end of April with specific budget numbers.