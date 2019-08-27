City proclaims Sept. 6-8 as Miracle League All-Star Celebration week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

On behalf of the city council, I do hereby declare September 6-8, 2019 as Miracle All-Star Celebration week,” said Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott.

Sioux City is getting ready to host more than 100 kids with mental and physical disabilities and their families. All headed to town to play America’s favorite pastime at the nations largest Miracle League field located in Riverside Park.



About 125 Miracle League participants and their families from the U-S and Canada will be in Sioux City next month for games.

“It’s just a really neat deal that they see it as important as we do and it’s just again another wonderful display of how the city working with the community comes together and makes our community better,” said Kevin Negaard of Miracle League.



The Miracle League All-Star events are planned in Sioux City for Sept 5th through the 7th.

