City of Sioux City’s Utilities Division will start to flush fire hydrants on Monday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Utilities Division of the City of Sioux City Environmental Services Department will start to flush fire hydrants on Monday.

City officials said the hydrant flushing is a necessary distribution system maintenance function in which the debris is removed from the system by opening the fire hydrants and allowing them to flow until the water is clear.

They mention that the crews will start the flushing on Tri-View Avenue as well as on Sully Road.

Officials said the hydrants are being flushed for various reasons and they are:

Even the best quality of water can get stale if not used enough. By flushing, the water supply remains fresh.

Flushing helps maintain the water quality in the water mains by removing fine. sediment from the water supply which has settled in the water main over time

Flushing also reduces the additional demand for chlorine.

It helps the City to determine if a fire hydrant is in good working condition, or if it may need service.

The City mentions that the hydrant flushing is a precautionary maintenance and there may be a decline in the water pressure during these testing periods.

Officials also said the water occasionally becomes discolored after hydrant flushing and city personnel will do everything in their power to keep these kinds of conditions to a minimum.

The City is recommending that you flush your water until it turns clear before drinking it or using it for cooking.

They said if you notice discolored water to run your cold water tap for a few minutes until it clears.

Officials mention that if it doesn’t clear the first time to wait a few minutes and run the cold water again.

The City said if the water hasn’t cleared after several hours to call the Utilities Division at 279-6164 and to avoid washing clothes until the water clears up.

Latest Stories