City officials review Comprehensive plan for Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- A blueprint for the future of Sioux City is one step closer to becoming a reality and Tuesday night community members learned first hand what cities’ next Comprehensive Plan will look like.

“The community’s opportunity to have a voice on what they would like to see in the future as development and redevelopment is to occur,” said Nik Davis a principal at Houseal Lavigne.

The last Comprehensive Plan for Sioux City was put together in 2005.

“The plan gave policy for where residential should occur and certain developments were able to develop out of that,” said Davis.

Since then there’s been a push for new economic growth opportunities.

“We want our community to be attractive to people coming into the community so that there are jobs, retail opportunities for shopping because that has consistently been an important part of why people live here stay here and like to live here,” said Jason Geary a member of the Sioux City Planning and Zoning commission.

The 170-page plan provides city officials with suggestions on how to improve residential, commercial, and industrial areas.

“This is the community plan so a lot of the language is a direct response to feedback we have received throughout the process. That’s what we received from public outreach the visioning workshops and the different online resources that we had out there,” said Davis.

Sioux City’s Planning and Zoning commission members were able to give their feedback on the draft. Affordable housing is a concern mentioned at Tuesday’s meeting.

“There’s been plenty of residential growth on the high end for dollar amounts between 300-500,000 where are we going to find residential growth in a much more affordable range for the first-time home buyers or the young people that are moving back to town,” said Geary.

The Comprehensive plan is still a draft, community members are welcomed to share their views on city improvements.

“People want to participate they have the opportunity to participate and that to us is a very important component when preparing these plans otherwise it’s just us saying what needs to take place and that’s not the intent,” said Davis.

The final draft will be shared with the public in late March. Then it will be brought to the city council for adoption that is planned for early April.