City officials meet with residents to discuss road repairs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tensions are running high between the city and residents living along West Kings Highway, with many different opinions and emotions circulating about who is responsible for funding the streets road repairs.

The condition of the road is something both the residents and officials can agree on.

Mary Hartman, who lives on West Kings Highway says, “Over the years it’s just deteriorated the road so we have quite a few potholes.”

Sioux City Council member, Rhonda Capron says, “The roads are terrible. There is no doubt about that.”

Where they differ, is who’s responsible for paying for the repairs.

Capron says, “I understand where they’re coming from, but this goes back to 1984.”

The city says an agreement made 35 years ago put the responsibility of major road repairs with the landowners. A notion that has blindsided many residents.

Hartman says, “Even those of us who have lived there for a number of years were not aware. Our street is plowed in the winter, it’s swept in the spring, and the potholes are filled.”

So while the city has taken care of routine maintenance and minor repairs, city officials say that prior agreement does not allow them to fully resurface the road. Suggesting all major repairs be done on the resident’s dime.

“We just want to do the right thing. We want to help all the homeowners out, but we also need to do it the correct way,” says Capron.

As for what the correct way is, no official agreement has been reached yet, but both sides are optimistic a compromise will be made.

Hartman says, “We’ve got a good start and we’re going to meet with the city attorney and the engineers are going to do some work to come up with some solutions.”

Capron says, “Neither side is going to get exactly what they want, but there is a solution to it. We just need to sit down and figure out what we’re going to decide on.”