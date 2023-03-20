SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City will soon have a new splash pad in the city’s west side neighborhood.

The Sioux City City Council approved Monday night a motion to begin accepting plans and cost estimates to build a splash pad at Headington Park on Isabella Street.

The splash pad at Headington Park will be the city’s sixth pad. In 2017, Sioux City closed the Leeds pool and replaced it with a splash pad. A similar idea has been floated for some of the city’s remaining pools as well, but city officials consider pools to be an important part of the community.

“People want the pools because they learn to swim there and all that stuff and those will always be staple, we’ll always teach swim lessons at some pool forever in Sioux City. It’s a public safety issue and we really want to do that. The splash pads help compliment though. People want to be able to walk into a neighborhood on a hot summer day, you know, kids are out of school, and be able to recreate in a safe environment,” said John Byrnes with the Sioux City Parks and Rec Department.

According to the Sioux City Parks and Rec Department, the city aims to open the pools for the season on June 4.