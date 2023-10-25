SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Starting on Thursday, officials will be closing lanes on the South Lakeport Bridge. Access to the pedestrian bridge walkway will also be closed.

According to a release from the City of Sioux City, traffic will be shifting head-to-head on the bridge over Highway 20 to facilitate bridge beam replacement.

The release specified that the repairs are required due to the overpass being struck by a commercial vehicle in August.

The closure is expected to be finished by November 22 depending on the weather. This estimated time frame is intended to create the least amount of traffic impact during the holiday shopping season.

Drivers are asked to reduce speed, proceed with caution, and obey all signs regarding the closure.