City officials announce closure of public playgrounds, basketball courts, and more

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – City of Sioux City has announced effective Wednesday that all public playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball courts, skate parks, dog parks, restrooms, shelters, and Cone Park lodge will be closed until further notice.

These closures are to lower social gatherings of large groups to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

City officials said, however, the park and bike trails will officially remain open for residents to walk their dogs, jog/run, and bike.

They will restrict access to all public basketball/tennis courts in parks. The Cook Park Basketball Courts, Riverside, and Leif Erickson Park Tennis Courts will be locked.

There will be caution tape used to restrict access to all playground equipment as well.

Courtesy of the City of Sioux City

The Bacon Creek Dog Park will be locked and inaccessible.

The city said when walking your dog on a trail to follow all safety procedures and remember that any dog must be on a leash at all times.

“We understand these new measures are an inconvenience to families, however, like many communities across the United States we want to keep everyone safe by following the CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of this infectious disease,” said Matt Salvatore, Parks and Recreation Director.

“We still want to encourage our residents to take advantage of spending time outside in our city parks. It’s important for everyone to get fresh air, but we are asking people to use good judgement and to practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others,” said Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott.

Courtesy of the City of Sioux City.

The Sioux City Parks & Recreation Administration Office and Graceland Cemetery Office are closed to the public until further notice.

City staff are still available to assist with services and people may call the Parks & Recreation Office at 712-279-6126 or go to their website.