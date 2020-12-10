City of Yankton passes temporary mask ordinance

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) — A decision made by Yankton County leaders regarding a temporary county-wide mask ordinance passed Wednesday evening, with city commissioners voting 7 to 2 in favor of it.

Not a full room but a lot of opinions shared inside the Yankton High School Auditorium.

“It’s an unattainable goal to think that mask will stop the spread of viral pathogens, viral particles are up 5,000 times smaller than the holes on a mask,” said one community member.

Community members standing on both sides of the aisle.

“So lets keep people healthy and out of the hospitals and wearing masks,” said another community member.

Health care professionals said a mask mandate is more about managing the spread of the virus then ending it because a surge in hospitalized patients could quickly overwhelm their system.

“We simply don’t have the staff to do so, and that results in people getting sent out of town or in some cases, in some communities out of state for care, and we are asking for your help so that we can avoid that going forward for our community,” said Doug Ekeren, CEO of Avera Sacred Heart.

After the public shared their input, it was then time for the commissioners to vote, passing the mandate in a 7-2 decision.

Under the temporary ordinance, face covering will be required when in the city of Yankton. All property and business owners are encouraged and directed to encourage customers and employees to comply with the requirements.

“Must cover the nose and mouth completely and can include a paper or disposable face masks, a cloth mask, a scar, a bandana, a neck gaiter or a religious face covering,” said Yankton City Commissioner Ross Den Herder.

City leaders said the overall goal of the ordinance is to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in their communty.

“It’s my responsibility to keep as many people safe as possible and mask wearing has shown to be the least impactful, the least distressing thing you can do in the community to help reduce the spread,” said Yankton Mayor Nathan Johnson.

The ordinance officially goes into effect Friday morning and will remain in place tentatively until March 1 of 2021.