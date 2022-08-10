WHITING, Iowa (KCAU) — A boil advisory has been issued for the City of Whiting.

According to city officials, a water main in the town broke, which lead to the need for the advisory. City officials said that the water main has been repaired and the advisory is in place in order to follow protocols.

A post on the Monona County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page stated that the city is aiming to have the advisory lifted by Thursday at 11 a.m., but the time may vary depending on when they get the okay to do so.

A guide to what to do during a boil advisory created by the CDC can be found here.