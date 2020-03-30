City of Vermillion adopts emergency ordinance to close dining rooms in restaurants, bars, and more businesses

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – The Vermillion City Council has adopted an emergency ordinance to close dining rooms in bars, restaurants, and more businesses to slow the spread of COVID-19.

They said it started at 9 a.m. on Monday and will be in effect for 60 days but will be reviewed for continuations or any changes at every regular City Council meeting that will happen every other week during the ordinance.

It also includes food courts, breweries, distilleries, wineries, clubs, cafes, hair and nail salons, barbershops, video lottery casino operations, public pools, and more businesses.

City Council mentions that it doesn’t affect the ability for restaurants to do delivery, drive-thru, or carry-out, government buildings, grocery stores, liquor stores, gas stations, clinics, shelters, the Bluff’s Golf Course, and other retail businesses.

For the full emergency ordinance, click here.