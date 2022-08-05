STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Storm Lake has released a possible plan of action for the dead fish that have been appearing in and around the lake.

According to a release from the City of Storm Lake, the city is aware of the issue with dead fish that have been appearing along the shoreline.

The release described the situation as “unpleasant and quite annoying,” and the city is working to dispose of the dead fish. The release stated that the present solution is to move the dead fish to a landfill.

The release cited the city stating that they are in discussion with the Buena Vista Solid Waste and Recycle Center to figure out how landfilling the fish will be done.

The Public Services crew worked to pick up the dead fish that were along the shoreline next to parks in the community on Friday morning. The release stated that “approximately a ton” of dead fish had been collected, and there are more dead fish that are still in the lake.

The release indicated that the city expressed its appreciation for the DNR and Buena and is working together to find the best solution moving forward. When more information is available, the city will bring the information to the publics attention.