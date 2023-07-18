STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Storm Lake has issued mandatory water conservation.

When a mandatory water conservation is declared, residents should take the same precautions as they would during a voluntary water conservation declaration. The difference between the two is how the city handles infractions. The mandatory conservation is set to go through August 1.

According to a release from the City of Storm Lake, two of the city’s water wells are out of commission as the city makes repairs. This means that there is a limit to how much water can be pumped, resulting in additional stress on other water wells.

The release noted that RAGBRAI will bring in an additional 40,000 people who will be staying in the community overnight, thus increasing the need for water. Proper conservation measures will help ensure that there are enough water resources during this time for citizens as well as the fire department.

The release noted that the mandatory conservation was not issued due to misuse by the public.

“I want to thank our citizens,” said City Manager Keri Navratil, “They have done a fantastic job on water conservation with voluntary measures.”

See below for mandatory conservation measures:

No watering lawns or flower beds between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. during peak usage times.

Outdoor pools may not be filled between the hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. with a permit.

Drinking water sources should not be used for dust control or construction purposes.

Automatic car washes will assist the City as best they can in reducing water usage.

No permits will be issued for new grass seeding or sod.

The City will also be doing its part during the conservation period by doing the following:

Stopping all non-emergency street, sewer, and hydrant flushing.

Avoid washing city vehicles.

Curtail fire flow tests and fire training using water supply.

Curtail use of fountains.

Curtail lawn springling on City property and ballfields.

Minimally water golf course greens.

No permits for power washing or lawn seeding will be issued

The city will issue fines for violation of conservation measures.

The city entered into level 2 voluntary water conservation on May 31.