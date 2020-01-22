City of Storm Lake declares snow emergency

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Storm Lake is declaring a snow emergency from Wednesday at 10 p.m. to Thursday at 6 a.m.

During a Snow Emergency the following regulations are in effect:

Parking is NOT ALLOWED on streets in residential areas of Storm Lake between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Parking is NOT ALLOWED on streets in the Central Business District between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Parking is NOT ALLOWED in downtown public parking lots designated as Lot B and Lot D.

Overnight parking in downtown public parking lots designated as Lot A and Lot C is allowed during a snow emergency.

Vehicles found to be in violation of the City’s snow policy may be ticketed and/or towed.