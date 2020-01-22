Closings
There are currently 12 active closings. Click for more details.

City of Storm Lake declares snow emergency

Local News

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Storm Lake is declaring a snow emergency from Wednesday at 10 p.m. to Thursday at 6 a.m.

During a Snow Emergency the following regulations are in effect:

  • Parking is NOT ALLOWED on streets in residential areas of Storm Lake between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
  • Parking is NOT ALLOWED on streets in the Central Business District between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.
  • Parking is NOT ALLOWED in downtown public parking lots designated as Lot B and Lot D.

Overnight parking in downtown public parking lots designated as Lot A and Lot C is allowed during a snow emergency.

Vehicles found to be in violation of the City’s snow policy may be ticketed and/or towed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories