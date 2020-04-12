Closings
City of Storm Lake declares snow emergency starting on Sunday at 10 p.m. until Tuesday at 6 a.m.

by: Reilly Mahon

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Storm Lake is declaring a snow emergency starting Sunday night at 10 p.m. and ends on Tuesday at 6 a.m.

The City said during a snow emergency that the following regulations are in effect:

  • Parking is NOT ALLOWED on the streets in residential areas of Storm Lake between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
  • Parking is NOT ALLOWED on the streets in the Central Business District between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.
  • Parking is NOT ALLOWED in downtown public parking lots that are designated as Lot B and Lot D

City officials said overnight parking in downtown public parking lots designated as Lot A and Lot C is allowed during a snow emergency.

They also mention that any vehicles found to be in violation of the City’s snow policy may be ticketed and/or towed.

For more information, visit the City of Storm Lake’s website.

