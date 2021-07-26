City of Storm Lake asking residents to conserve water due to electrical failure

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Storm Lake is asking residents to conserve water due to an unexpected electrical failure.

According to the City’s website, Storm Lake has lost the ability to produce water due to an electrical failure. At this time, the City asks resident to conserve water by not watering lawns, washing cars, and power washing until further notice.

The cause of the electrical failure is being investigated and the timeframe for repairs is unknown.

No more information is available at this time.