City of Storm Lake announces the appointment of new police chief

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – City of Storm Lake City Manager, Keri Navratil, has announced the appointment of Chris Cole as the new Storm Lake Police Chief on Tuesday.

Cole will start his new role on February 1 and has been on the Storm Lake Police Department for 25 years.

Some time ago, Storm Lake’s Public Safety Director, Mark Prosser, announced his retirement as Storm Lake’s Police Chief taking effect on January 31.

As authorized by the Storm Lake Civil Service Commission, a lengthy recruitment for a new Police Chief was conducted.

Following the recruitment process, the Civil Service Commission provided City Manager Navratil will a list of eligible candidates for the Police Chief position.

“Chief Cole’s background in law enforcement, commitment to the community, and dedication to quality policing make him the right fit for the position,” said City Manager Navratil. “I look forward to working with Chief Cole as a member of the City’s leadership team.”

The City of Storm Lake is confident of a bright future under Chief Cole’s leadership.

Courtesy of Storm Lake Police Department

Latest Stories