City of South Sioux City receives $12.2 million grant to build new wastewater treatment plant

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded a $12.2 million grant to the City of South Sioux City to build a new wastewater treatment plant on Thursday.

“The City of South Sioux City has patiently waited for the award to be made and is ready to finalize the plans and construct this much-needed project,” said South Sioux City Mayor Rod Koch.

The treatment plant will be in the south part of the city near a Tax Cut and Jobs Act Opportunity Zone to support business growth after severe flood damage in 2019.

“The Trump Administration continues to work diligently to rebuild and protect communities impacted by natural disasters. This new wastewater treatment facility in South Sioux City will accelerate economic growth near an Opportunity Zone and make businesses more resilient to future flooding and severe weather,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.

“This investment will fund construction of a brand-new wastewater treatment facility following severe damage from floods that impacted Nebraska in the spring of 2019. The new facility will provide the city with sustainable and stable infrastructure, and the project’s location near an Opportunity Zone will attract further investment to diversify and grow the local economy,” said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development.

Officials said that the grant will be matched with $12.2 million in local investment, spur $160 million in private investment, and expects the plant to create almost 60 jobs.

The project is funded under the EDA’s Economic Adjustment Assistance disaster recovery program, in which Congress allocated the administration the funds for the grant.

“The EDA’s $12.2 million grant will be a big benefit to local leaders as they invest in infrastructure to grow South Sioux City. Thank you to the Trump Administration and Secretary Ross for supporting South Sioux City as it rebuilds bigger and better than before the 2019 floods,” said Governor Pete Ricketts.

South Sioux City officials mention that in addition to the grant, it will capitalize on the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy state revolving loan fund to support the project.

EDA adds that the project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council, which funds to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment, and create jobs.

On November 26, 2019, the City of Sioux City issued a Notice of Termination of the agreement between South Sioux City and Sioux City, giving four years from that date to secure services elsewhere.

