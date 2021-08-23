City of South Sioux City approves applications to remove ash trees

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — South Sioux City City Council members approved plans to remove and replace some of the community’s trees.

Last week, the public works department voted to apply for grants to remove ash trees. Monday night, city council approved the grand applications.

Officials are concerned the recent discovery of emerald ash borers in Platte County could threaten trees in South Sioux City.

“We’re very concerned about the number of ash trees we have in town. The emerald ash bore is all around us, and we know it’s going to be in our city, we want to be ahead of the ballgame. We want to remove those trees that are in our parks, along some of our streets. So we want to be ahead of that.” said City Administrator Lance Hedquist.

South Sioux City officials will also be applying for grants to help pay for replacement trees.