SOLDIER, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials with the city of Soldier are reminding residents of a scheduled boil water advisory until further notice.

The advisory is due to a planned water project. Residents will be notified when the advisory is lifted.

During a boiled advisory, residents are asked to not consume water without boiling it first. Water should be brought to a rolling boil, left for a minute, and then cooled. Bottled water can also be used. The boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation.

Officials recommend these additional steps.