SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City is inviting the Siouxland public to attend the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on February 25.
The meeting will be at 4:00 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, 405 6th Street on the 5th Floor.
The city staff will join representatives from Houseal Lavigne, who will present an update on the Comprehensive Plan, or Comp Plan, project.
Over the past two years, there have been numerous public meetings and workshops helping to provide input from Sioux City residents on the development of a new Comp Plan.
There were several drafts that have been presented to the public and the City of Sioux City of the project that are nearing completion.
City officials anticipate that the final draft will be available to the public in late March with the City Council adoption to happen in early April.
The Comprehensive Plan is a blueprint for the future of the community, defining a vision to guide Sioux City for the next 20 years.
It will address a variety of topics and will include:
- Community-wide plans for land use and development
- Housing and residential areas
- Commercial and industrial areas
- Transportation and infrastructure
- Parks and recreation
- Open space and environmental features
- Community facilities and services
- Detailed subarea plans for key areas of Sioux City.
Latest Stories
- City of Sioux City will hold public Planning and Zoning Commission meeting
- North Platte man arrested for aiding two suspects in California homicide
- Census Bureau’s new ad campaign targets minorities
- USDA moving forward with new SNAP regulations
- X’s add veteran arm Cloyd to 2020 pitching staff