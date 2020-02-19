City of Sioux City will hold public Planning and Zoning Commission meeting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City is inviting the Siouxland public to attend the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on February 25.

The meeting will be at 4:00 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, 405 6th Street on the 5th Floor.

The city staff will join representatives from Houseal Lavigne, who will present an update on the Comprehensive Plan, or Comp Plan, project.

Over the past two years, there have been numerous public meetings and workshops helping to provide input from Sioux City residents on the development of a new Comp Plan.

There were several drafts that have been presented to the public and the City of Sioux City of the project that are nearing completion.

City officials anticipate that the final draft will be available to the public in late March with the City Council adoption to happen in early April.

The Comprehensive Plan is a blueprint for the future of the community, defining a vision to guide Sioux City for the next 20 years.

It will address a variety of topics and will include:

Community-wide plans for land use and development

Housing and residential areas

Commercial and industrial areas

Transportation and infrastructure

Parks and recreation

Open space and environmental features

Community facilities and services

Detailed subarea plans for key areas of Sioux City.

