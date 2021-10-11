City of Sioux City to amend weapon ordinance

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City is set to appeal an ordinance that would remove two sections of city code that deal specifically with carrying weapons inside city limits.

The city is removing the rules in response to the passage of Iowa’s constitutional carry bill that passed last year.

The new law prohibits cities from passing their own gun laws. Currently, it’s illegal to carry firearms or other offensive weapons inside city limits without a permit.

The move will make it so the City’s rules fall in line with state law.