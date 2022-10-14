SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City has issued a reminder that residents should be properly disposing of their yard waste.

The City is asking residents not to dispose of grass clippings or leaves in the streets, dentition basins, creeks, ditches, or drainage ways.

The City stated in a release that street sweepers aren’t designed to remove such things from the road. They also state that it can further lead to local flooding and have a negative impact on water if it blocks storm inlets since water will instead flow into local waterways.

The release said that homeowners are responsible for the proper disposal of their yard waste and failing to do so can be a violation of City Code Section 17.08.030 which states that no person shall throw any grass, weeds or other debris of any kind or nature into any of the cement gutters in the streets or alleys of the city.

The city provided a few options to dispose of your waste that you can view below.