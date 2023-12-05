SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The city of Sioux City released a statement Tuesday reminding residents to get their pets licensed.

According to the release, people can now buy pet tags for 2024 at the Customer Service Center in City Hall, Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue on 2400 Hawkeye Drive, and at participating veterinarians’ offices.

For neutered cats and dogs, a license will cost $15. Otherwise, licenses for cats will be $31, while licenses for dogs will be $50. Pets must be vaccinated for rabies before a license can be issued.

Pet licenses must be renewed every year, as they expire on Dec. 31 of the license year. Renewal notices have already been sent through mail to current license holders.

The release says that penalties will be added to licenses issued after March 1. A penalty of $15 is added after March 1, $20 after April 1, and $25 after May 1.

For more information on pet licenses, call 712-224-7387 or visit www.sioux-city.org/petlicensing.