City of Sioux City reminds pet owners to renew pet licenses for 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City is reminding everyone to “be safe and responsible pet owners” by licensing their pets.

The 2021 pet tags are now available at the Customer Service Center in City Hall, Animal Adoption and Rescue, 2400 Hawkeye Drive, or at participating veterinarians’ offices.

City officials said all pet licenses expire on December 31 and renewal letters have already been mailed out to current pet license holders to remind them to renew their pet’s license.

The cost of the license is $15 for neutered cats and dogs, $31 for unneutered cats, and $50 for unneutered dogs. Pets must be vaccinated for rabies before a license can be issued.

The City is also reminding residents that after March 1 penalities will be added to pet licenses issued.

If pet licenses are obtained after March 1, there will be a $15 penalty added to each license fee; a $20 penalty will be added after April 1; and a $25 penalty after May 1.

For more information on pet licenses, pet owners can call 224-7387 or click here.