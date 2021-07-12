City of Sioux City receives $40M of federal COVID funds

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — $350 billion are on the way to U.S. cities as part of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

In Sioux City, city council members accepted the first payment of more than $40 million from the U.S. Department of Treasury. The dollars will be used for infrastructure improvements.

The city’s check arrived $3 million shorter than was expected, meaning changes will be needed.

“Because the money that had expected was $43 million and they cut that back to $40 million. So there’s $3 million that we need to readjust and reallocate out of the budget that we were looking at. So, it’s very exciting to have those funds received, and we’ll do a lot of good things that will benefit all tax payers in the city,” said Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore.

The second half of the city’s payment will arrive in June of 2022.