City of Sioux City receives $400,000 in funding to help nonprofits

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City has received around $400,000 in funding to help nonprofits negatively impacted by COVID-19.

According to a release, the money comes from the Community Development Block Grant – Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funding through the CARES Act. The City will begin accepting applications for the COVID-19 Nonprofit Grant Program starting August 11. Nonprofits wishing to apply must prove that at least 51% or more of persons they serve are low-to moderate-income.

A meeting will be held Wednesday, August 11 at 10:00 a.m. in Gallery A of the Sioux City Convention Center to review and discuss this program. Attendance is welcomed as the program will be discussed and questions can be asked.

CDBG-CV funding can be used for a variety of projects but must tie back to the coronavirus pandemic. When applications are released, they can be found here.

