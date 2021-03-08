City of Sioux City planning to replace Grandview water tanks

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City Engineering Division released details regarding the Grandview Water Tank Replacement Project, including the truck hauling route.

According to a release from the City of Sioux City, hauling operations are expected to begin on Tuesday, March 23 with the project concluding in September of 2022.

The tanks are located at Grandview Park and will be replaced because each one is more than a century old. As part of this project, a truck hauling route has been identified to haul materials to the site and haul away debris from the demolition of the existing tanks.

The truck hauling route utilizes 24th Street, Douglas Street, Stone Park Boulevard, Hamilton Boulevard, Outer Drive North, and Highway 75. Hauling operations in connection to this project are anticipated to begin March 23, 2021, and are anticipated to be completed by the end of September 2022.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs with regards to the increased truck traffic. Crews will complete additional street sweeping along this route as needed.