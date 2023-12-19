SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City is taking proposals from developers looking to construct new housing on two city-owned lots near Morningside University.

According to a release from the city, the two vacant lots are at 4001 Glenn Ave./2500 South Saint Urbin St. and 423-25 South Rustin St. The former is about 12,295 square feet, while the latter is about 9,800 square feet. Both are zoned NC-4 (Neighborhood Conservation).

“The project must be economical, attractive, durable, sustainable, and visually compatible with the neighborhood,” the release states. “The vision for development at this site includes a design that must accommodate a modern development with off-street parking and green space. All design and construction shall comply with all local codes and ordinances.”

The statement also says that the city will review all aspects of each proposal, not just the money being offered, to “determine the best project for the citizens of Sioux City.”

Proposals are due by 4:00 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2024. Construction would begin on or before Oct. 1 of next year, with completion dates set based on further negotiations.

More information on the proposal process can be found on the city’s website or by contacting Neighborhood Services Manager Jill M. Wanderscheid at 712-224-5136.