City of Sioux City Neighborhood Service Division’s efforts awarded by state of Iowa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City has been awarded by the state of Iowa for its efforts to help the homeless population during the pandemic.

The City of Sioux City Neighborhood Services Division was named the winner of the 2021 COVID-19 Response Award by the Iowa Finance Authority.

Specifically, Sioux City has awarded for its Emergency Shelter Program, which provided housing in local hotels to community members experiencing homelessness. The program later expanded to help those people find more permanent housing.

The City was also recognized for its new Neighborhood Services Division Outreach office in the Martin Luther King Ground Transportation Center.