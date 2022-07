SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — At Monday night’s meeting the Sioux City City Council moved forward on language updating a letter of understanding with Woodbury County concerning the anticipated new MidAmerican Energy site.

According to the agreement, the city will cover utility costs during the construction with MidAmerican reimbursing the city.

The new site is to be built near the new county jail.

A development agreement will be voted on at next week’s city council meeting.