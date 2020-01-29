City of Sioux City job opportunities expand outside of Iowa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Our borders are open. That’s the message from Sioux City council members to potential city employees living in South Dakota and Nebraska.

On Monday, council members voted unanimously to update city code to allow city workers to live outside the state of Iowa. This update in policy will open the door to allowing more people into the city’s workforce to fill those vacant roles.

“Given with the low unemployment rate and I think the restriction of the residency requirements our applicant numbers are quite a bit less than what we have had in the past,” said Janelle Bertrand, Director of Human Resource with the city of Sioux City.

Across the nation and in Siouxland unemployment rates are hitting record lows. Right now, Woodbury County sits as 3% unemployment with the national average 3.7%.

“Everybody is competing for workers so this will just add to helping us get those workers that we really need to fill those positions,” said Bertrand.

Prior to Monday’s unanimous vote by the council, the local ordinance required city employees to live in Iowa and no more than 10 miles outside city limits.

“We saw this as an opportunity to really capitalize on the labor market, and encourage individuals to really apply, and not make residency a requirement or a big deal or an impediment for that,” said city council member Alex Watters.

By removing the in-state requirement, city staffers expect candidate pools to increase.

“By opening-up to South Dakota and Nebraska residents, it will allow those people living in nearby areas to apply for jobs within the city,” said Bertrand

“We really wanna make sure we’re recruiting the best talent, and I think this will give us that opportunity to do so,” said Watters.

The council’s decision follows recent requests from local collective bargaining groups. Recruitment pools for police and fire positions have shrunk considerably in recent years.

“We need quality officers in the streets we need to make sure we have the best talent pool possible,” said Watters.

The new employment guideline applies to all city positions with the exception of the city manager, assistant city manager or department heads.

“So this will be a great enchantment for us,” said Bertrand.