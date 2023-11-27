SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City has warned residents with recently installed pavement to not use deicers to melt ice this winter.

Their statement recommends people with sidewalks or driveways installed during the 2023 construction season use plain sand instead. This applies to city projects as well as residential homes.

The city’s statement is based on guidance from The Iowa Concrete Paving Association (ICPA). Their warning says to “avoid any deicing chemical the first winter [after installation]. The only safe material to use to make the concrete surface skid resistant is plain sand. Under usual conditions, deicers which contain sodium chloride (common salt) may be used sparingly after the first winter.”

The ICPA also warns against using deicers containing ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, calcium chloride, magnesium acetate, magnesium chloride, or magnesium nitrate, no matter the circumstance.