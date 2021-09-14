City of Sioux City giving residents chance to speak out with new series

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City will host a new Community Speak-Out series that will serve as a listening session for city departments to obtain community feedback.

According to a release, the first event will be held on September 15 at the Sioux City Public Museum, starting at 12:00 p.m., with the discussion focusing on diversity and inclusion.

The Community Speak-Out sessions will allow community members an opportunity to publicly share their experiences and provide suggestions on how the City and residents can drive positive change.

If anyone has any questions, contact Sioux City Community Inclusion Liaison Semehar Ghebrekidan at sghebrekidan@sioux-city.org or by phone at 712-203-7738.