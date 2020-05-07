City of Sioux City facilities to remain closed to public

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – City of Sioux City facilities will remain closed despite Governor Reynold’s proclamation allowing the reopening of businesses in Iowa, including Woodbury County.

According to the City, City Hall, offices, and parks will be closed until further notice. Conditions will be reviewed on May 15.

The City remains fully operational and staff may be reached by phone or email. A Staff Directory is available here.

The City continues to partner with the Siouxland District Health Department and follow the

guidance provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Iowa

Department of Public Health (IDPH) to reduce the impact of COVID-19 in Sioux City. City of Sioux City

A public hotline is available at all hours for Iowans with questions about COVID-19 at 211.

Earlier Thursday, the Woodbury County Conservation Board announced all its facilities, including campgrounds, will remain closed through May 15 despite Governor Reynold’s Proclamation that allows Iowa campgrounds to reopen.

