Part of Cook Drive in Sioux City to be closed for repair

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City Engineering Division announced the closure of Cook Drive between Hamilton Boulevard and Solway Street.

Officials said access to the shopping center on the northeast corner of Hamilton Boulevard and Cook Drive will be maintained.

The closure will also the city crews to make pavement repairs at that location.

Courtesy of the City of Sioux City

It will begin Wednesday afternoon and is anticipated to be completed by the morning of April 17, depending on the weather.

The City is asking drivers to slow down, drive cautiously, and follow all of the traffic control signs that in regards to this closure.