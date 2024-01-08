SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After a working relationship of over six years, the city of Sioux City is parting ways with the company responsible for managing and marketing the city’s convention center.

Iowa-based Kinseth Hospitality Companies has held the Sioux City contract since June 2017. Prior to that time, the center was operated by the city.

According to Mayor Bob Scott, city officials have received several complaints about service at the center that is home to everything from wedding receptions to conventions, sporting events and more. Scott said last September’s chamber dinner was the “last straw,” adding that the food was not acceptable by anyone’s standards.

Whoever takes over operations at the convention center will still need to work with Kinseth, as it owns and operates the adjoining Courtyard by Marriott hotel.

“It will have to be worked through, no question,” Scott said. “The success of the convention center has a direct impact on the success of their hotel, so I would hope that there wouldn’t be a lack of cooperation going forward. Both entities need each other. One won’t be successful without the other.”

Scott said city leaders have already been in contact with other private companies with interest in overseeing the convention center, but he was not willing to identify who those companies were.

One possibility is OVG360, the company responsible for operations at the Tyson Events Center. They also offers services for convention centers.